Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Seth Rollins

The buffering problems continue and appear to be widespread as Twitter is full of complaints. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring first for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Riddle is out next, followed by King Shinsuke Nakamura with Rick Boogs. John Morrison is out next and he’s accompanied by The Miz, who has the Drip Stick in his wheelchair. Miz apparently goes back to the back but it’s hard to tell what’s happening for sure. Big E is out next, followed by Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre is out last as the Money In the Bank briefcase hangs high above the ring and the heavy buffering continues.

The bell rings and they go at it but it’s almost impossible to make out what’s happening. Rollins and Morrison argue at ringside. Riddle with a big punt kick to Rollins from the apron. Ricochet runs and flies out, taking down Ricochet it seems. Riddle also flies out. The ring is emptied besides Big E and McIntyre now. Fans pop as they stare each other down. Riddle runs in but Big E launches him with a suplex. Big E and McIntyre stare each other down again. Ricochet flies in but Drew catches him and launches him into Owens at ringside. It looks like Rollins is also taken out but hard to tell.

Drew and Big E finally go at it. The feed goes out and comes back on to Big E and Drew down on their backs at ringside as a referee checks on them. Owens and Nakamura fight for a ladder in the ring now. Nakamura delivers an Exploder suplex onto a ladder. Nakamura stands a ladder up under the briefcase. Morrison runs in and stops him from climbing. Morrison climbs but Nakamura brings him down. Morrison and Nakamura are going at it now but it’s hard to see what they’re doing. Morrison apparently leaps over the ladder from the corner, taking Nakamura down. Fans chant “Johnny Drip Drip!” as he climbs for the briefcase.

Morrison is met at the top by Nakamura. WWE tweets to tell people to restart the Peacock app and now the stream is fine. We come back to Morrison launching Riddle onto a ladder, apparently assisted by Rollins. Ricochet fights Rollins and Morrison off but they back-drop him onto a leaning ladder against the ropes. They stop Big E from entering the ring. Owens grabs Rollins from the floor but Morrison makes the save. They double team Owens at ringside now. Rollins grabs the top of the announce table and slams it on Ricochet. Fans chant for tables as Morrison and Rollins bridge a ladder from the apron to the announce table.

Owens fights them off and returns to the ring, limping. Rollins runs in and takes Owens down. Morrison and Rollins attack Owens again. Owens stops them from attacking with a ladder, then springboards with one good leg to take them both down, with their ladder, using a moonsault. Fans pop for Owens. Owens is double teamed again, slammed down onto a ladder. They send Owens to the floor. They turn around to Drew standing there. Drew unloads on both heels. Drew unloads on Morrison in the corner and scoops him but Rollins makes the save. They place Drew flat on a ladder now. Morrison goes to the top for a corkscrew elbow to Drew on the ladder. Morrison barely connects and also hurts himself.

Rollins uses a ladder on Drew and ends up also knocking Morrison out of the ring with it, ending their alliance. Rollins climbs up but Big E and Ricochet stop him. Nakamura joins in. Riddle runs in with a big RKO outta nowhere on Rollins for a pop. Nakamura, Big e, Riddle and Ricochet tangle now. Riddle and Nakamura unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Drew drops them both with a double Claymore for a big pop. Big E comes over but Drew drops him with a Futureshock DDT. Ricochet flies but Drew catches him for the big Alabama Slam into a ladder leaning in the corner.

Drew runs the ropes and flies out, taking down 6 other Superstars. Rollins flies in as Drew returns to the ring but Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew with a Claymore to Rollins. Drew climbs the ladder but Veer and Shanky hit the ring to pull him off. They tumble to the floor and Jinder Mahal appears with a steel chair. Jinder unloads on Drew with chair shots on the ramp. Jinder, Veer and Shanky dominate Drew on the ramp and stand over him. Jinder orders Veer and Shanky to drag Drew to the backstage area.

Riddle is at the top of the ladder now. Ricochet leaps from the top rope to the top of the ladder with him. Riddle is knocked off. Riddle tips the ladder over but Riddle jumps to the top rope, flies out of the ring and takes down 5 other Superstars on the floor for a “holy s--t!” chant and a big pop. Riddle looks to capitalize. Ricochet meets him at the top of the ladder. They fight. Rollins stands another ladder up and climbs up for the case. Big E pulls him off and sends him to the floor.

Riddle with the RKO to Big E for a pop. Riddle with a big RKO to Riddle now. Rollins with a Stomp to Riddle. Nakamura with the GTS to Rollins. Nakamura climbs up but Morrison meets him and sprays the Drip Stick to send him off. Owens comes in and nails a Stunner to Morrison to stop his climb. Owens climbs up but Nakamura pulls him off. Owens with a Stunner to Nakamura. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Ricochet as he tries to stop him. Owens climbs up for a pop now. He touches the case but Rollins attacks from behind, hitting the hurt knee. Rollins powerbombs Owens from the ring through a ladder that was bridged from the apron to the announce table. Fans chant “holy s--t!” now as a referee checks on Owens.

Rollins climbs again but Big E stops him. Big E hits a huge Big Ending from the top of the ladder for a big pop. Big E climbs up as fans cheer him on. He grabs the briefcase and unhooks it for the win as fans go wild.

Winner: Big E

