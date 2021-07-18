– Below is today’s WWE The Bump: Money in the Bank Preview. The show’s guests are Riddle, Zelina Vega, and John Morrison. You can check out the final card for the PPV here.

– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley had a message for anyone who thinks Kofi Kingston is going to take his title at WWE MITB.

“If you think @TrueKofi has a shot in hell at beating me tonight, you’re as delusional as he is,” Lashley wrote. “It’s gonna be quick and painless though Kof, don’t worry. #AllMightyEra #MITB @WWE”

– WWE’s latest Top 10 features Superstars going through ladders. The video feature Ricochet, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Mia Yim, and Jeff Hardy.