RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos

We go back to the ring as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar. Out next come RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

The bell rings and AJ looks to start off with Erik but he immeditely tags Omos in. Erik tags Ivar in. Omos fights off the double team and yells out about this being his house. AJ tags in and goes to work on Ivar for a 2 count. Ivar turns it around and hits AJ with thrusts in the corner.

Fans chant AJ’s name. Erik tags in and unloads on AJ. Ivar comes in and Erik slams him on top of AJ. AJ kicks out at 1 after Ivar stalls some to show off. Erik tags back in for more double teaming on AJ. AJ goes down after a huge double team knee but still kicks out at 2. AJ ends up countering and sending Erik to the floor. AJ then kicks Ivar off the apron to the floor instead of tagging as fans chant his name again. AJ tags in Omos nw. AJ runs and Omos launches him over the top rope to the floor for a big assisted hurricanrana on Erik at ringside.

AJ works on Erik in the ring now. Erik with a big back-drop. Ivar comes back in and hits his cartwheel and clothesline with more signature offense. AJ with a jawbreaker to get an opening. Omos tags in but Ivar flips out of the way. Ivar staggers Omos and leaps off the corner but Omos catches him by the throat. Omos scoops Ivar for a big slam. AJ works on Ivar now. Fans continue to cheer for AJ. Ivar fights him off with chops. AJ fights back with chops. Ivar flips over AJ and tags in Erik.

AJ and Erik unload on each other. Erik with big knees as AJ charges. Ivar comes back in and Erik lifts him, slamming him into AJ in the corner. Omos has been knocked off the apron. The Vikings with another big double team but AJ kicks out at 2 as Erik covers. Erik is a bit frustrated now. AJ blocks another double team attempt. He rocks Ivar with a pele kick as Ivar climbs to the top. AJ sends Erik to the floor.

Omos tags in and grabs Ivar, who is still dazed on the top from the pele kick. Omos presses Ivar off the top and launches him to the mat. Omos puts one boot on Ivar and covers but Ivar kicks out just in time. Ivar with a big splash to AJ in the corner. Ivar ducks Omos and tags in Erik. Omos gets double teamed now. More back and forth between the two teams. Erik and Ivar hit The Viking Experience but Omos shoves Erik into Ivar to break the pin up. More back and forth between the two teams. Omos lifts Erik and slams him with a big two-hand chokeslam for the pin to retain.

Winners: AJ Styles and Omos

