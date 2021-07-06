Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Great American Bash Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

– The 2021 Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT opens up with a video package. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as Vic hypes tonight’s show.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK

We go right to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

Carter starts off with Ciampa and they lock up as fans rally. Ciampa takes it to the corner and the referee warns him. They trade holds as fans do dueling chants. Ciampa drops Carter with a big chop. Ciampa runs the ropes and Carter leaps over him. Carter with a corkscrew springboard plancha for a pop. Carter taunts Ciampa.

Thatcher comes in and locks up with Carter now. They tangle and in comes Lee. MSK double teams Thatcher with kicks now. Thatcher fights back both opponents with big strikes, dropping them. Ciampa runs in and levels Carter. Ciampa and Thatcher keep both of the champs down at once now, unloading with strikes at fans cheer them on.

Thatcher takes control of Lee now, grounding him. Thatcher drives knees into Lee and stretches him in a submission. Ciampa comes back in and delivers huge strikes to Lee in the corner while he’s down. Lee kicks out at 2. Lee fights up and out of a hold but Ciampa decks him. Ciampa drops Lee with a shoulder but Lee comes right back with a dropkick to stun Ciampa. Carter tags in and they unload on Ciampa. Carter with a big enziguri and a running knee in the corner.

Carter with a running punt kick to Ciampa, sending him out to the floor. Carter flies to the floor with a moonsault but Thatcher sacrifices himself, saving Ciampa. Ciampa comes back and levels Carter with a clothesline. Ciampa pats himself on the back as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carter is fighting Ciampa off. Carter counters and in comes Lee off a tag. Lee drops Ciampa and then kicks Thatcher but he dodges it and jumps off the apron instead. Lee goes back to work on Ciampa. Thatcher pulls the middle rope down and Lee falls out to the floor. Thatcher rolls him back in as the referee warns him. Ciampa follows up with a sliding knee to Lee for a close 2 count.

Thatcher tags in and goes for the leg but Lee kicks him away from the mat. Carter tags in and MSK double teams Thatcher now with a bunch of kicks. Lee with a double stomp. They hit the big assisted 450 but Thatcher kicks out at 2. Carter and Thatcher go at it but Thatcher hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Ciampa tags back in and they double team Carter. Ciampa with stiff strikes in their corner. Thatcher and Ciampa do quick tags now, unloading on Carter in their corner. Carter tries to fight out of the corner, hitting both opponents until Ciampa knees him in the ribs. Ciampa drops Carter with a shot to the jaw.

Carter slaps himself to get hyped up. He then trades strikes with Ciampa on their feet. Carter rocks Ciampa to shut down his momentum. Lee tags back in. Thatcher runs in to interfere but he ends up dropping Ciampa with an uppercut after Lee moves out of the way. Lee continues mounting offense on Thatcher. Ciampa kicks Lee out of the air as he flips at Thatcher. Ciampa unloads on Lee and drops him with double knees but a close 2 count. Ciampa can’t believe it and fans go wild at the close pin attempt.

Lee blocks the Fairy Tale Ending. Lee counters with a suplex and holds it for 2. Thatcher comes back in and trades offense with Lee. Carter and Thatcher go at it now. Thatcher gets knocked into a tag. Ciampa comes in and runs over Lee, then ends up with Carter on the top. Carter ends up superkicking Ciampa from the mat. Lee tags in and they double team Ciampa in the corner again. Carter goes to the top and nails a huge senton on Ciampa. Lee tags in and hits a big corkscrew from the top. He covers but Thatcher pulls him to the floor to break the pin.

Carter runs and leaps off the steel ring steps but Thatcher knocks him out of the air with a big uppercut. Thatcher and Lee are legal now. Ciampa with the Fairy Tale Ending on Lee. Thatcher applies the ankle lock but Carter runs in and levels Ciampa, knocking him into Thatcher to break the submission. Lee takes advantage of the chaos and rolls Thatcher up for the pin to retain.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, Thatcher is shocked at the finish. MSK takes their titles in the middle of the ring and begins celebrating as the music hits. MSK stands tall now while Ciampa and Thatcher recover on their knees and look on.

– Still to come, the Million Dollar Title will be on the line. Will Cameron Grimes have to serve as LA Knight’s butler? Back to commercial.