Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the special Great American Bash episode, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Great American Bash will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly II. There will also be two tag team matches with titles on the line as NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way defend against Zoey Stark and Io Shirai.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c)

Million Dollar Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)

If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Champion Karrion Kross comes face-to-face with Johnny Gargano

Hit Row hosts a Championship Cypher