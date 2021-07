Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish

* Cameron Grimes begins butler duties for Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Santos Escobar vs. Dexter Lumis

* Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

* Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin

* NXT Breakout Tournament begins with Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Johnny Gargano, with Samoa Joe as the special referee

* Fallout from Great American Bash