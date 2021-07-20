Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Franky Monet returns to action

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory

* Million Dollar Champion LA Knight with Cameron Grimes vs. Drake Maverick

* The 2021 Breakout Tournament continues with Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones

* What’s next for NXT Champion Karrion Kross? Samoa Joe will address last week’s attack

* Tyler Rust and Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Xia Li