Here is what’s in store for tonight:

This episode was taped last week and you can click here for full spoilers.

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will address the women’s division

* Million Dollar Champion LA Knight goes golfing with his caddy Cameron Grimes

* Samoa Joe will address the NXT Universe

* Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

* Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed