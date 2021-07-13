Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s Great American Bash special.

NXT will be headlined by a major main event between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Samoa Joe will be the special referee, and the title will be on the line.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature the beginning of the 2021 Breakout Tournament. Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson will kick the tournament off. You can click here for full details on the 8-man tournament, along with background information on each competitor.

It’s believed that new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will also appear for a follow-up to last week’s title win over The Way.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin

* NXT Breakout Tournament begins with Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Johnny Gargano, with Samoa Joe as the special referee

* Fallout from Great American Bash