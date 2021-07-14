Two WWE NXT episodes are scheduled to air on Syfy this summer due to The Olympics, and both episodes will be taped.

As noted earlier, the July 27 NXT episode is being bumped from the USA Network to Syfy due to NBCUniversal’s coverage of The Olympics from Japan. It was reported that WWE will hold tapings next Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, to film the July 20 and July 27 episodes, with regular fans in the crowd.

In an update, the August 3 NXT episode will also air on the Syfy network due to NBCU’s coverage of The Olympics.

It was indicated by PWInsider that the July 27 and August 3 NXT episodes will both be taped next Wednesday, July 21.

The current plan is reportedly for the July 20 NXT episode to air live on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, while the July 27 and the August 3 episodes will air on Syfy, taped ahead of time.

It’s still possible that more NXT episodes will be bumped to Syfy because of The Olympics.

Next Tuesday’s show will feature Xia Li challenging NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, the next first round match in the 2021 Breakout Tournament, plus Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust of The Diamond Mine.

