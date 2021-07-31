WWE NXT Superstars competed in dark matches before tonight’s SmackDown on FOX hit the air at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The first match saw NXT Breakout Tournament competitor Odyssey Jones defeat Austin Theory. Jones won the match with a top rope splash, and received a pretty light pop from the crowd, according to our correspondent, @VinceKage.

The second SmackDown pre-show dark match saw Aliyah defeat Indi Hartwell. Aliyah got the win with a DDT.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s SmackDown. Below are a few shots from Theory vs. Jones and Aliyah vs. Hartwell:

