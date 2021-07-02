WWE NXT Superstars were brought to SmackDown once again this week as officials try to get a better look at them ahead of potential main roster call-ups.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Toni Storm, Shotzi Blackheart and Odyssey Jones were all brought to tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping, according to PWInsider.

Dark matches scheduled for officials include Kross vs. Cesaro, Jones vs. Robert Roode, and Storm vs. Blackheart.

Jones is Omari Palmer, a former college football player who was signed in the same February 2019 WWE Performance Center Class that included Bronson Reed, Mei Ying (Karen Q), Rachael Ellering, Jordan Myles, Cameron Grimes, Ever-Rise, Dexter Lumis, Nick Comoroto, Brendan Vink, and Ricardo Miller. Jones made his NXT in-ring debut at a November 2019 live event, losing to Lumis. He only worked 5 NXT live event matches after that before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, losing his first three matches to Lumis, losing his second match to Vink, losing his fourth to Killian Dain, and then defeating Mohamed Fahim in his last match.

As we’ve noted, Kross, Scarlett, Blackheart and Reed have been brought to recent RAW and SmackDown TV shows to wrestle for officials. Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler at SmackDown three weeks ago, while Reed wrestled Roode that same night. They were then brought to RAW the next week to work the WWE Main Event TV episode, where Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin and Reed defeated Drew Gulak. Scarlett and Blackheart then wrestled each other at SmackDown that week, while Kross wrestled Slapjack. Kross, Scarlett and Blackheart were brought back to RAW this past Monday, but there’s no word yet on who they wrestled.

Stay tuned for more on potential NXT call-ups to RAW and SmackDown.