The July 27 edition of WWE NXT is reportedly scheduled to be taped.

As noted earlier, NBCUniversal’s coverage of The Olympics is set to bump the July 27 NXT show from the USA Network to Syfy for that night.

In an update, word now is that the July 27 NXT show on Syfy will be taped ahead of time, according to Fightful Select.

The current plan is to hold a double taping next week, with the July 20 episode and the July 27 episode being filmed. The tapings are scheduled to be held next Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

While next Tuesday’s show will air live, the following week will not.

WWE has invited NXT regulars from the crowd to participate in the audience for both shows.

Next Tuesday’s show will feature Xia Li challenging NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, the next first round match in the 2021 Breakout Tournament, plus Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust of The Diamond Mine.

