Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 709,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 0.6% from last week’s show, which drew 705,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up slightly from last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo. This 0.20 rating represents 253,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is up from last week’s 245,000 18-49 viewers.

This week’s NXT drew the most viewers since the May 4 episode, despite having the second-half of the show go against the NBA Finals, which started at 9 pm ET.

This week’s NXT show featured NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Xia Li, the 2021 Breakout Tournament continuing, and a closing segment featuring NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, and NXT General Manager William Regal.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode