WWE announced that voting is open for the 2021 Bumpy People’s Choice Awards.
The categories are “Superstar of the Half-Year,” “Match of the Half-Year,” “Rivalry of the Half-Year,” “Tag Team of the Half-Year,” and “Moment of the Half-Year.”
Best matches of the half-year include Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell.
Some of the moments include The Undisputed Era breaking up, Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship, and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.
Below is the full ballot via WWE.com:
Superstar of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW
- Roman Reigns
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Raquel Gonzalez
- WALTER
Match of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW
- Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Danie Bryan at WrestleMania 37
- MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell
Rivalry of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW
- Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Moment of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW
- Bianca Belair’s Road to WrestleMania
- Bad Bunny at WrestleMania
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
- The Breakup of the Undisputed ERA
- Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Title
Tag Team of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW
- Natalya & Tamina
- AJ Styles & Omos
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- MSK
- The Way – Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards are on August 4. The awards will stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.