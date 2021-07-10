WWE announced that voting is open for the 2021 Bumpy People’s Choice Awards. 

The categories are “Superstar of the Half-Year,” “Match of the Half-Year,” “Rivalry of the Half-Year,” “Tag Team of the Half-Year,” and  “Moment of the Half-Year.”

Best matches of the half-year include Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell. 

Some of the moments include The Undisputed Era breaking up, Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship, and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. 

Below is the full ballot via WWE.com: 

Superstar of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

  • Roman Reigns
  • Bianca Belair
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Raquel Gonzalez
  • WALTER

Match of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW 

  • Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37
  • Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Danie Bryan at WrestleMania 37
  • MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane
  • Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell

Rivalry of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole
  •  Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
  • Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
  • Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Moment of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW 

  • Bianca Belair’s Road to WrestleMania
  • Bad Bunny at WrestleMania
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
  • The Breakup of the Undisputed ERA
  • Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Title

Tag Team of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

  • Natalya & Tamina
  • AJ Styles & Omos
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio
  • MSK
  • The Way – Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards are on August 4.  The awards will stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.