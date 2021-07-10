WWE announced that voting is open for the 2021 Bumpy People’s Choice Awards.

The categories are “Superstar of the Half-Year,” “Match of the Half-Year,” “Rivalry of the Half-Year,” “Tag Team of the Half-Year,” and “Moment of the Half-Year.”

Best matches of the half-year include Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Some of the moments include The Undisputed Era breaking up, Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship, and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.

Below is the full ballot via WWE.com:

The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards are on August 4. The awards will stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.