WWE often has a significant presence at the San Diego Comic Con, but that has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the convention was forced to go virtual.

WWE and Mattel will host a special Elite Squad panel today at 2pm ET on the Comic-Con International YouTube channel, as a part of San Diego Comic Con @ Home.

The panel will be moderated by Sam Roberts. Guests include SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, Dominik Mysterio, and Adam Cole.

The WWE Superstars will be joined by Mattel’s WWE team to take an in-depth look at the latest additions to the Mattel line, including the SDCC-exclusive Ultimate Edition of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, and the Ultimate Edition New Generation Arena, plus more.

The WWE Digital channels will then provide a closer look at all the WWE news from SDCC after the panel wraps up.

The New Generation Arena is the first ever WWE crowd fund from Mattel, as seen below. You can also see the Slaughter release below.

Stay tuned for more from WWE at SDCC @ Home.

