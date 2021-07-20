WWE employee and former ECW Champion Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to wrestle his son, Colby Corino.

Corino vs. Corino will take place at the Premier Wrestling Federation’s next event on Friday, August 27 in North Carolina. This will be Colby’s 25th Anniversary Show to celebrate his birthday. The show will air live on independentwrestling.tv. Full details, including location, will be announced soon.

As seen below, Colby defended his PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Title this past weekend and after the match, called his father out to issue the challenge for next month. Steve accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

The 24 year old Colby has been wrestling since 2009, and was once signed to ROH. He also trained for NJPW as a Young Lion. Colby once worked a RAW Underground match on the August 17, 2020 RAW, losing to Erik. He also worked the September 4, 2020 WWE 205 Live show, losing to Mansoor.

Steve has not wrestled since 2016, his match coming as a loss to Cody Rhodes on ROH TV in December 2016. The ECW Original left ROH in 2017 to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach and WWE NXT Producer.

You can see video from the weekend segment below:

Streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling COLBY CORINO vs STEVE CORINO pic.twitter.com/m9HRC3sSq2 — Colby Corino (@ColbyCorino) July 20, 2021