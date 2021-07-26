New WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. is scheduled to open tonight’s RAW broadcast from Kansas City.

Nikki is scheduled to open the show with an in-ring promo in front of the crowd to address last week’s title win, according to PWInsider. Last week’s show closed with Nikki cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase to win the title from Charlotte Flair, who had won the title the night before by beating Rhea Ripley at Money In the Bank.

It’s likely that Flair will interrupt Nikki’s promo to set up their potential rematch for the title.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and join us for live coverage at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s SummerSlam challenge

* New RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrates

* Mansoor and Mustafa Ali will team up

* RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defend against The Viking Raiders