The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will air tonight on the USA Network.

Tonight’s RAW was taped last Tuesday, and will feature the final red brand build for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW:

* Sheamus returns from a broken nose suffered on May 31 to defend his WWE United States Title against Humberto Carrillo

* John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ivar, and RAW Tag Team Champion Omos making his singles debut vs. Erik as The Viking Raiders prepare to challenge AJ and Omos for the titles the following week

* Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4 Way Money In the Bank preview

* What’s next for Jinder Mahal now that he’s in possession of Drew McIntyre’s family sword?

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.