There’s now speculation on RAW Superstar Riddle, and possibly The Viking Raiders, appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Riddle took to Twitter this evening and tweeted a photo of he and The Viking Raiders on Monday’s RAW, right after their six-man win over John Morrison and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. He told the WWE Universe to tune in to tonight’s SmackDown.

“The Viking Bros = Stallions,” Riddle wrote. “PS watch Smackdown tonight #WWERaw #stallion #bro #RKBro #SmackDown”

Riddle tagged Erik, Ivar, Peacock and the WWE Network in the tweet.

There’s no word yet on if Riddle is teasing a SmackDown appearance for tonight, or if he’s just telling fans to make sure they watch tonight’s blue brand show. It’s possible that WWE has Riddle appear at the Rolling Loud rap festival, but that has not been confirmed.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX will air from two locations – Rolling Loud in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is the current line-up for tonight, along with Riddle’s tweet:

* Toni Storm debuts on the main roster

* John Cena returns to SmackDown

* Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Fallout from Money In the Bank and build for SummerSlam