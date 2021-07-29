WWE has reportedly laid off more corporate employees.

WWE recently let go of several employees from various departments such as marketing, merchandising, and other consumer product areas, according to Fightful Select. There is no word yet on the number of layoffs in this most recent round of cuts.

It was noted that several people let go over the last few months were told by other people still with the company that there’s a good chance they will be brought back at some point. We saw a similar situation when WWE furloughed dozens of employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and then brought some of them back months later.

For what it’s worth, there has been no talk of any talent cuts being expected while these corporate layoffs are happening.

