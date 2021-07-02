WWE announced they are seeking new writers and a Manager Of Talent Operations & Appearances for the company.

The jobs were listed today on WWE’s corporate site.

According to the job listing, The Manager of Talent Operations & Appearances will help support and promote the interest of WWE Talent, give advice on professional matters, and will be reporting directly to the Director of Talent Appearances.

Some of the key responsibilities for WWE Writers include developing clearly defined characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent, attending creative writing team meetings every week at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT, and review the entire episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown for continuity and flow.

Below are the full job descriptions:

The Manager of Talent Operations & Appearances will be responsible for running day to day relations with WWE Talent and will work closely with the Talent Relations department. They will serve as a direct link for talent responsible for managing appearances, supporting/promoting the interest of the Talent, advising/counseling Talent concerning professional matters, long-term plans and personal decisions which may affect their career.This person will report directly to the Director, Talent Appearances and will also maintain strong business relationships with Talent agents/agencies, and internal partners in order to best serve their inquiries and requests.

Key responsibilities: Own and operate WWE Talent calendars through the TR App and TMS.

Appearance’s coordination and communication including confirmations with talent, travel details, etc.

Distribution of all information for designated talents including appearances, Off Days, Payroll, Travel, and Talent Bio’s.

Individual Performer Brand knowledge and growth.

Supporting and promoting the best of interest of Talent, including personal development as needed.

Supporting the Director and the other Talent Relations team members to build and distribute weekly forms for WWE Talents at events.

Assist with the management of Extras at TV

Support on-site projects (Examples include but not limited to Press Conferences, Meet & Greets, Backstage Tours, etc.)

Collaborate with the sales organization to drive revenue from Talent endorsements and paid appearances.

Contact for IP releases / physicals for Legends or special guests at events.

Main POC for WWE Show line ups and Referee assignments.

Develop and distribute communication materials for Main Roster and Former Talent.

Manage Talent on-site activity at WWE events as appropriate / vital.

Position will require 3 days a week of travel. Qualifications: Proven experience working in the Public Relations industry preferred

Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills

Efficient multitasking and time management abilities

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Exceptional debating and public speaking abilities

Professional appearance and demeanor

Solid understanding of current affairs in the industry WWE develops and produces 52 weeks of original programming including Monday Night Raw, the longest running weekly episodic television show in history airing on USA, and Friday Night SmackDown airing in primetime every Friday night on FOX. Both Raw and SmackDown combine action, drama, reality, comedy and adventure! The goal of the Creative team is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television!Key Responsibilities: Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent.

Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for RAW, SmackDown, and select programming on the WWE Network

Collaborate with a team of writers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each Talent’s skills and history

Weekly travel to our shows (RAW or Smackdown) & rotating travel to PPV’s (Pay-Per-View’s)

Attend and contribute in creative writing team meetings every week at our Stamford, CT HQ Qualifications: 5+ years of writing for TV, film or social media

Producing and Directing experience a plus

Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

Experience in Live TV production a plus

Plugged into social media trends

Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers

Understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required

BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree

More information about these job listings and other WWE job posts are available at this link.