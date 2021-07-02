Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show, including the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a pop from the ThunderDome crowd. Edge stops on the stage as the pyro goes off. He then marches to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.