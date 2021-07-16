Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way match with Money In the Bank participants

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* The go-home build for Money In the Bank