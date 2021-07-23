Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Toni Storm debuts on the main roster

* John Cena returns to SmackDown

* Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Fallout from Money In the Bank and build for SummerSlam