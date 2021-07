Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Mysterio

* SummerSlam contract signing for Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* John Cena and Sasha Banks are advertised to appear locally