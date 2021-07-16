Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with the final build for Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

This show marks WWE’s official return to touring since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down last year. WWE is expected to have several surprises this weekend, and a new set will debut on tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way match with Money In the Bank participants

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.