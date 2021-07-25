Below are the WWE Supershow results from Pittsburgh, PA via Wrestlezone’s John Clark:
* Natalya & Tamina (c) defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus – Non-title Open Challenge (Jinder and McIntyre brawl after the match)
* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
* Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship Match)
* Matt Riddle defeated AJ Styles
* Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)
* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
First match @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler challenging @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka for the women’s tag titles. #WWE #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/fm2llp261P
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 24, 2021
Triple threat match between @NikkiCrossWWE, @MsCharlotteWWE , and @RheaRipley_WWE for the RAW Women’s Championship! #WWE #WWEPITTSBURGH pic.twitter.com/fOzPTs4L4S
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
Main event 6 man tag. Usos and Reigns vs. Mysterios and Cena. #WWE #WWEPITTSBURGH pic.twitter.com/8OkCg2gKJc
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
John Cena pop on entrance. Loudest of the night. #WWE #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/bnjesC7xXe
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
End of #WWEPITTSBURGH main event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/bYrJCqzhlK
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021