Below are the WWE Supershow results from Pittsburgh, PA via Wrestlezone’s John Clark:

* Natalya & Tamina (c) defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus – Non-title Open Challenge (Jinder and McIntyre brawl after the match)

* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship Match)

* Matt Riddle defeated AJ Styles

* Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos