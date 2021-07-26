Tonight’s WWE Supershow was at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. According to WrestleTix, the attendance was around 6,000.
Below are the results:
* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus (Jinder involves himself after the match but gets taken out by Drew)
* Natalya & Tamina (c) defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Titles Match)
* Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kofi Kingston (Xavier Woods found backstage motionless) (WWE Championship Match)
* Riddle defeated AJ Styles w/ Omos (Omos was ejected from ringside after involving himself)
* Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
