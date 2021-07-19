Naomi is reportedly moving back to the WWE SmackDown roster.

WWE has quietly moved Naomi to the blue brand from RAW, according to PWInsider. There is no word on when the move will be made public.

It should be noted that Naomi remains a member of the RAW roster on the official WWE website, as of this writing.

Naomi was drafted from SmackDown to RAW in the 2020 Draft last October. She competed in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday night at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, as a RAW Superstar. Her last blue brand match came on the August 21, 2020 episode, which was a “Beat The Clock” win over Bayley, after losing a “Beat The Clock” match to Sasha Banks that same night.

Naomi is married to new SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. WWE has had a practice in the past of keeping couples together on the same brand.

Stay tuned for more on Naomi’s WWE status.