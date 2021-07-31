On this past Monday’s WWE RAW, Natalya sustained a right ankle injury during a tag match against Eva Marie and Doudrop. During a transition with Doudrop, Natalya’s ankle got rolled up.

She underwent ankle surgery yesterday in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Dave Meltzer. No word on the severity or how long she will be out for.

WWE is going to provide an update on the status of Natalya and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on this Monday’s RAW, according to POST Wrestling. At the moment, Shotzi and Nox are the number one contenders.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle

* RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title No Holds Barred match

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge

* Randy Orton is advertised to appear

* Update on Natalya and the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly. It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE pic.twitter.com/KUfeVnPBoH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 30, 2021