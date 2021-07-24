WWE is scheduled to hold a pay-per-view event on New Year’s Day for the first time ever on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The to-be-named event will air live on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8pm ET from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

The New Year’s Day WWE pay-per-view will feature Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown. Names listed in early promotional material include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Sheamus, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Riddle, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and many more.

“State Farm Arena is a phenomenal venue with a long history of hosting world-class events,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Development, in a press release issued to us tonight. “We’re excited to deliver this pay-per-view to the people of Atlanta and the many that travel to the city to celebrate New Year’s.”

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Belair retain her SmackDown Women’s Title over Carmella, from the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami. After the match, Belair took the mic on stage and introduced point guard Trae Young of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, who joined the crowd via video call. The crowd seemed a bit annoyed at this point, but they let Young announce the first WWE pay-per-view of 2022.

“I don’t know about you but I think New Year’s Trae would be a great name for the event, and I can’t think of a better way to bring in 2022 than with the WWE Universe,” Young said.

Stay tuned for more on the first WWE pay-per-view of 2022 on New Year’s Day. Below is video of Belair and Young making the announcement at Rolling Loud: