Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad) has declared that she will win the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 pay-per-view.

As noted, Vega returned to WWE on last night’s SmackDown as Sonya Deville gave her a spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Playing the heel, Vega then had a war of words with Liv Morgan, which led to a match, won by Morgan. Vega took to Twitter after SmackDown and issued a statement on her return and her future.

“What to take from tonight: I’m back. I’m going to be in the MITB ladder match…and I will win. Period. Everything else is irrelevant,” Vega wrote.

Vega joins Carmella as the only confirmed SmackDown entrant in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Morgan is expected to receive a spot, which would leave one more in the 8-woman match. The RAW side of the 8-woman match featured Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross.

Vega was released from her WWE contract back in November 2020, after issues with the company over their third party edict, but it was recently revealed that she was being brought back. She has focused on acting and video game streaming since leaving WWE, and has not worked with any other wrestling promotions. She was rumored to sign with AEW, but obviously didn’t. Vega’s husband Aleister Black was just released on June 2 as a part of budget cuts.

You can click here for our original report with video clips of Vega’s return. Below is her full tweet with additional clips: