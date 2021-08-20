AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees are set to host a special live pro wrestling event next month.

Pro Wrestling Tees announced on Instagram this evening that they are partnering with AEW for a special live event on Thursday, September 2 in Schaumburg, Illinois.

It was noted that full details will be announced this Wednesday.

September 2 is during All Out Week near Chicago. Dynamite and Rampage will air that Wednesday and Friday from the NOW Arena near Chicago, while the All Out pay-per-view will be held that Sunday, September 5 from the same arena. Schaumburg is about an hour away from Chicago, and less than 10 minutes from Hoffman Estates, where the All Out Week events are being held.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW x PWT event. Below is the Instagram post: