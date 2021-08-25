The Casino Battle Royale has been announced for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

AEW President Tony Khan recently mentioned the match would be happening during an interview, but AEW officially announced the match on Tuesday. Nyla Rose has been announced as the first entrant into the match.

The winner of the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale will receive a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Britt Baker.

Rose previously won the Casino Battle Royale in 2019 on the All Out pre-show, to earn a spot in the match to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion. Riho earned the other spot in that match, and defeated Rose to become the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion.

AEW All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 5 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Below is the current card, along with the Casino Battle Royale announcement from Twitter, which was first made on AEW Dark:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Tag Team Eliminator Winners vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Nyla Rose vs. 20 more competitors TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall