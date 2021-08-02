AEW and Eurosport India have announced a new TV deal.

The new deal will see AEW Dynamite and and AEW Rampage, plus AEW’s pay-per-view events and monthly specials, air in India.

Dynamite and Rampage will both premiere on Sunday, August 15, which is Independence Day in the country.

AEW CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan touted the deal in a press release issued today.

“In less than two years since launching AEW DYNAMITE, we’ve started a professional wrestling revolution,” Khan said. “Through our partnership with Eurosport India, we’re looking forward to showcasing the best professional wrestling that fans in India demand and deserve. We were an instant success in the U.S., and now fans across the world are discovering AEW, feeling refreshed and excited about professional wrestling again. We can’t wait for fans in India to experience our dynamic storytelling, high-flying action and incredible roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis.”

Below is the full press release issued today: