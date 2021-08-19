Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of a special Thursday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air at the usual time, 7 PM EST, on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcome us to a special Thursday edition of Dark: Elevation as Schiavone and Wight hype up tomorrow’s Rampage: The First Dance.

Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. Santana & Ortiz

Johnson takes out Santana as he and Mason gang up on Ortiz. Ortiz taken out with a kick, but Ortiz evens the odds as Mason is sent outside and eats a superkick from Santana. Ortiz hits a big dropkick on Johnson. He hits a corner splash as Santana tags in. Santana hits an Uranage and then an assisted moonsault, cover, but Mason breaks it up. Santana drops Mason outside and hits a dropkick. He flips over a back drop suplex. Ortiz blind tags in and finishes off a Samoan Drop with a neckbreaker as Santana hits a tope suicida! Ortiz makes the cover for the win.

Winners: Santana & Ortiz via pinfall

Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Steff MK (w/ Ashley MK)

Rose goes under the lock-up and fires in forearms. She then sends Steff in the corner and hits a splash, hits some body shots and then some corner spears. She ducks a lariat, hits a spinning heel kick then a neckbreaker. Rose picks up Steff and lays her on top on the ropes. She then hits her diving knee drop as she and Guerrero celebrate. Ashley with some twin magic as she rolls up Rose with a lateral press, 1-2-no! Rose hits a Beast Bomb for the win.

Winner: Nyla Rose via pinfall

– Post-match: Rose realizes what happens thanks to Guerrero. Rose drags Steff in the ring and powerbombs her on top of her sister. Guerrero lays Rose’s shirt on both of them. Guerrero does her “excuse me” schtick. Guerrero says she’s disgusted that the people celebrate Britt Baker as the AEW Women’s Champion. “Britt Baker resembles weakness” as Guerrero lays out Baker’s injuries. She says Rose represents strength and is indestructible and unbreakable. “At the end of the day, broken Barbie’s get dumped in the trash.”

Emi Sakura vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Wrenkowski pie faces Sakura. Sakura slaps Wrenkowski in the face in response. Sakura hits a chop and twists Wrenkowski’s hair and throws her across the ring. She then throws Wrenkowski by the hair again. Sakura looking for a Romero Special, and she gets it. Shew transitions that into a Dragon Sleeper and pops Wrenkowski off. Sakura touches referee Bryce Remsburg’s head in response to his warnings.

Wrenkowski catches Sakura with a face buster, but Sakura chops Wrenkowski. She sets up the We Will Rock You stomps and hits a crossbody in the corner. Sakura with the double underhooks into a backbreaker for two. Sakura hits a chop then another chop into a lariat. Sakura rolls Wrenkowski through into a Dragon Sleeper tapping out Wrenkowski.

Winner: Emi Sakura via submission

– Smart Mark Sterling and Jade Cargill are backstage. Sterling says Kiera Hogan has been impressive in AEW so far. Cargill cuts him off and say anybody can be impressive. She says tomorrow night, she’ll show Hogan why “I’m that b*tch.

Edge Stone & Will Allday vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy)

Allday and Kassidy start off this tag team match. Allday getting some chants from the crowd as Kassidy takes some time to get his bling off. Kassidy jumps Allday and hits a flurry of blows. He follows up with an axehandle and tags in Quen as Kassidy hits a shotgun dropkick on Stone. Hardy deals with Stone as Private Party hit Poetry in Motion. Private Party hit Gin & Juice for the win.

Winners: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy)

Matt Sydal vs. Daniel Garcia

Sydal and Garcia talking some trash to start out. Sydal and Garcia with an aggressive lock-up but neither can get an advantage. Garcia with a shoulder block off a headlock attempt from Sydal. Sydal catches Garcia with a tijeras and then a headlock followed up by a back elbow into the corner. Garcia hits his own back elbow. He gets a two count off the crucifix cover and then transitions into a bow and arrow. Sydal flips over and gest a two count on a pin.

Garcia responds with a suplex for a one count. Garcia hits an elbow, but Sydal catches him with a sunset flip pin for a one count. Garcia responds with a single-leg crab. Sydal reaches the ropes, and Garcia works the five-count before breaking the hold. Garcia hits a series of strikes in the corner. Sydal counters a strike with a roll up for two, and he transitions into his own bow and arrow. Sydal then hits a stomp on the back. Sydal ducks a chop and hits a few leg kicks. Garcia hits some chops, but Sydal counters into a slice for two. Sydal with a standing Mariposa for a two count.

Sydal looking to set up Garcia up top, but Garcia reverses it. He then slams right onto Sydal’s lower back. Garcia continues the pressure on Sydal’s back. Garcia pins for a one count. Garcia twists and pulls back Sydal’s arms and stomps on Sydal’s back and neck. He covers and gets a two count. Garcia working on his strategy as he fires in a forearm, but Sydal hits a kick as they trade strikes. Sydal fires in forearms and hits a high kick. Sydal with a Matrix move as he hits a spinning leg lariat.

Sydal hits a Fisherman’s buster for a two count. Sydal with more leg kicks. He calls for one more and hits a high front kick and gets another two count. Sydal looking to go up top. He lands on his feet on the second-rope moonsault. Sydal slips on the ropes, and Garcia takes advantage. Garcia transitions into a Sharpshooter, cranks it back tapping out Sydal.

Winner: Daniel Garcia via submission

– Post-match promo backstage with Garcia. Garcia notes he could have chosen any company he wanted, but he wanted the best, and he beat Sydal. He says he respects Jon Moxley and does not expect him to know him, but “everyone’s bones break the same” and tomorrow night, he’ll know who Daniel Garcia is.