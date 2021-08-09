Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Peter Avalon (w/Cezar Bononi & JD Drake) vs. Shawn Dean

* Renee Michelle vs. Red Velve

* Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price

* Amber Nova vs. Jade Cargill (w/Mark Sterling)

* Carlie Bravo & Cyrus vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt)

* Brian Cage vs. RSP

* Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal