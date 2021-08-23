Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta) vs. TH2 and The Blade

* Death Triangle vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, Colt Cabana)

* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowens

* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

* Varsity Blonds vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason