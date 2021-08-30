Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Daniel Garcia vs. Tylor Sullivan

* Jora Johl (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro

* Emi Sakura (w/ Lulu Pencil) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Nyla Rose and Diamante vs. Big Swole and Julia Hart

* Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace

* Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck

* Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens

* Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Reckless

* Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol vs. Chaos Project