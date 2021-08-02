Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– We get a clip from last week’s Dynamite where “The First Dance” was announce for the United Center followed up by a Rampage video package and then the Dark: Elevation intro package.

– Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Eddie Kingston welcome us to this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation as Schiavone and Wight urge Kingston to “be professional.” Wight shows off his shirt from The Wingmen that says, “Vaxxed and Waxxed Hot Boy Summer”. He says he either had to wear the shirt on air or give up his boat, which surprised Kingston since he didn’t know Wight had a boat. Schiavone runs down the card as we go to the first match of the night.

Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk