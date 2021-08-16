Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Duke Davis & Ganon Jones vs. 2.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)

* Diamante vs. Julia Hart

* Joey Janela vs. Alan Angels

* Hikaru Shida vs. Kiera Hogan

* Lance Archer vs. Reggie Collins

* Ray Lyn vs. Thunder Rosa

* PAC vs. Anthony Bowens

* Brian Cage vs. Joe Keys

* Serpentico vs. Sammy Guevara

* Katie Arquette vs. Jade Cargill

* The Hybrid2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)