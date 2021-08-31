Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Blair Onyx

* The Bunny vs. Sierra

* Emi Sakura vs. Laynie Luck

* Tay Conti vs. Heather Reckless

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. GPA and Mat Fitchett

* 2point0 vs. Travis Titan and Josh Hotch

* Evil Uno vs. QT Marshall

* Joey Janela vs. Robert Anthony

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico

* PAC vs. Matt Sydal