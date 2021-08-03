Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Maxx

* Jack Evans (w/Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & Matt Hardy) vs. PAC (w/Alex Abrahantes, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

* Penelope Ford vs. Reka Tehaka

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy & The Blade) (w/The Bunny) vs. The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal) & The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart)

* Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Jon Moxley vs. Brick Aldridge

* Eddie Kingston vs. Dante Martin (w/Darius Martin)

* Fuego Del Sol & Shawn Dean vs. The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow)

* Tay Conti vs. Kenzie Paige

* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth) (w/Peter Avalon)

* The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)