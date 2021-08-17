Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Sam Adams & Skylar Andrews vs. 2.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)

* Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Andrew Palace, Bill Collier & RSP vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10)

* Joe Keys & Spencer Slade vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson)

* Penelope Ford vs. Masha Slamovich

* Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott

* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Cole Karter vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes)

* Tina San Antonio vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kris Statlander

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart & Marko Stunt) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin