Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of a special Friday edition of AEW Dark, which will air tonight at 10 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel.

* Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar

* Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon (w/Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

* Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Leila Grey

* Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. Angelica Risk

* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black

* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather

* Aaron Frye, Darian Bengston & Vary Morales vs. The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal) & Dante Martin

* Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Jora Johl (w/Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

* D3 & Ryzin vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt)