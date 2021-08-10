Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Valentina Rossi

* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. David Ramos, Jake Manning & Joey Sweets

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Arjun Singh, Dean Alexander & TIM

* Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross vs. TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang

* Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/Angelico, Jack Evans & Jora Johl)

* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade

* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven

* Ripper Zbyszko & Seth Gargis vs. The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow)

* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Khash

* Skyler Moore vs. Red Velvet

* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown

* Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

* Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. 2.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)

* QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia