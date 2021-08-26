Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.172 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 20.21% from last week’s Dynamite, which drew 975,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 37.14% from last week’s 0.35 rating. The 0.48 key demographic rating represents around 620,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 38.7% from last week’s 447,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #38 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite with CM Punk’s Wednesday night debut for AEW drew the second-best audience of the year, and the third-best in show history. Dynamite drew the most viewers since the April 14 episode, which was the first show after WWE NXT moved to Tuesdays. The show drew the second-best key demo rating, behind the 0.68 rating that the Dynamite debut drew on October 2, 2019, and the best key demo rating of 2021 so far. This week’s viewership was up 20.21% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 37.14% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 44% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 65.5% from the same week last year.

While AEW topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.48 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.711 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.790 million viewers. Big Brother on CBS took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.95 rating.

This week’s Dynamite from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – CM Punk making his Dynamite debut, Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter, Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy, AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament: The Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Bros in a match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Austin, Colten and Billy Gunn, Chris Jericho addressing his future, plus Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode