Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming episode airs on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (The 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 3 — Jericho must win the match with a top rope move)

* Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson (AEW TNT Championship)

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (Winner gets a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship)

* Christian Cage with Jungle Boy vs. The Blade with Matt Hardy

* 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston