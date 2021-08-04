Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming episode airs on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (The 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 3 — Jericho must win the match with a top rope move)
* Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson (AEW TNT Championship)
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (Winner gets a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship)
* Christian Cage with Jungle Boy vs. The Blade with Matt Hardy
* 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston