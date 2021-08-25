Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy

* CM Punk makes his first Dynamite appearance

* Chris Jericho addresses his future

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake)

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo) vs. Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, and Billy Gunn)